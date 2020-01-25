$59.63 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report sales of $59.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.35 million to $65.89 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $60.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $204.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $208.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $239.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 1,291,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,705. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

