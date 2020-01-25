494 Shares in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF remained flat at $$418.50 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.79. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a one year low of $308.40 and a one year high of $421.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised Zurich Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

