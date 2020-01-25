$37.19 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce sales of $37.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.18 million and the highest is $37.20 million. Model N reported sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $153.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.17 million to $153.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $168.69 million, with estimates ranging from $167.51 million to $169.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $119,544.75. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $522,135.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Model N by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Model N by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Model N has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.54.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

