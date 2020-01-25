2,493 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,087 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $105.35 and a 52-week high of $151.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

