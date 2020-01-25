$249.45 Million in Sales Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report sales of $249.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.50 million to $252.40 million. CSG Systems International reported sales of $247.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year sales of $991.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.56 million to $994.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGS. BidaskClub downgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.66. 213,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

