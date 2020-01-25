22,400 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. EPR Properties makes up about 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,235,000 after buying an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,540,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 858.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 577,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

