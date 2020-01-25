$22.43 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will announce $22.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.66 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $14.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $75.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $76.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $113.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 439,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,362. The company has a market cap of $830.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.