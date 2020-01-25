21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNET. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 197,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.96.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

