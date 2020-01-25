205 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Nomura cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.