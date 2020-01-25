$2.53 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.43. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRK.B shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $195.40 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $560.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

