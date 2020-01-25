$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

HRL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,431. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after purchasing an additional 276,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 163,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

