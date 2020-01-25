$156.31 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will report $156.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $161.43 million. Health Insurance Innovations reported sales of $131.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year sales of $381.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.96 million to $382.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $380.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

