111,888 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,083,000 after buying an additional 1,210,944 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

