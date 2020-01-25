10 15 Associates Inc. Invests $233,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $167.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.09 and a 1-year high of $173.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

