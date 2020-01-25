1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLWS. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $957.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,802,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

