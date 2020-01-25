$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $133,113,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $105,394,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Zoetis by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.31. 2,047,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,550. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.