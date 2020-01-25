-$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($7.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.