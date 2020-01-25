-$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($7.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

