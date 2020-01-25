$1.42 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.79. 683,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 26,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

