$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.13. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

DKS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 1,545,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

