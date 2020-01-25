$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. EOG Resources posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

