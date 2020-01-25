$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen increased their price target on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NYSE:CF traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,601. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

