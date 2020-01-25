$1.03 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $119.40. 406,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

