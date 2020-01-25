$1.01 EPS Expected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Altria Group posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. 10,049,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,626. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,300,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,826,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.