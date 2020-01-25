0Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $840,057.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $840,057.00 and approximately $1,070.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.