$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.87. 140,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,052. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

