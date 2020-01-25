$0.72 EPS Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,794,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,428,000 after buying an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,200,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.49. 304,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

