$0.48 EPS Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Proofpoint reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Proofpoint by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $95.72 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.