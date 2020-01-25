$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.57. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $20,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,263,000 after buying an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 174,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 328.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 224,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 172,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

