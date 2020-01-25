$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. QAD reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,276,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,527,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,571,697.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,889 over the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in QAD by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QAD by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QAD by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QAD by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QADA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

