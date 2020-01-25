$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 446,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,651. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.