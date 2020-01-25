$0.21 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.07. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in International Game Technology by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.