$0.12 EPS Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. 46,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,769. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

