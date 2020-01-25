-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

SESN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 688,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.