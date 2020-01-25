-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

SESN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 688,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.