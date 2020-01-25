$0.01 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Diana Shipping also posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 244,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.87.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

