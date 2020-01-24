Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Arconic worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 80,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,512,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

