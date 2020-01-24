Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

BK stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

