Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.23 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $208.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.40. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.