Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

