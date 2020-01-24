Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

TYL stock opened at $311.75 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $320.46. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.05 and a 200 day moving average of $268.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares in the company, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

