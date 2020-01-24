Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

