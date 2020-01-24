Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Decreased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $137.45. 401,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,704. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $143.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $3,424,989.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

