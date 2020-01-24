ZMINE (ZMN) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $259,892.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00320679 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011909 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002055 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

