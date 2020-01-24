Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -305.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

