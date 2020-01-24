Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Raised to $40.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. 38,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,722 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $180,380.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,814,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,298,000 after buying an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $21,278,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

