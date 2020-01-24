Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $48.07 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, DEx.top and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,139,579,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,848,111,972 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Kyber Network, Coinone, BitForex, GOPAX, HitBTC, FCoin, DDEX, BiteBTC, WazirX, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bithumb, Korbit, BitMart, Huobi, OKEx, UEX, Zebpay, Binance, Kucoin, AirSwap, OOOBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, OTCBTC, DEx.top, Bitbns, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

