Zennies (ZENI) Market Cap Tops $85,150.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 51% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Zennies has traded down 52.1% against the US dollar. Zennies has a total market cap of $85,150.00 and $1.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone . Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

