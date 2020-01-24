Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

ZBRA opened at $254.36 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $166.15 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.35.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

