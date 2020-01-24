Zebi (ZCO) Trading 58.8% Lower This Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Liquid, Koinex, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

