Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.87 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $45.41 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00057369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, Coinroom and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,488.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.01925738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.03757875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00646030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00739789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00101864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010732 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00584161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,320,168 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Binance, Koinex, Huobi, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Indodax, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, TDAX, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.