Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($49.93).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €46.57 ($54.15) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.28. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

